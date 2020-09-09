Exmouth caregiver’s short cut set to benefit youngster who lost hair due to cancer

Talia Dutton-Cohen had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Talia Dutton-Cohen Archant

An Exmouth carer has raised funds for charity by have her long locks cut off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Talia Dutton-Cohen had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Talia Dutton-Cohen Talia Dutton-Cohen had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Talia Dutton-Cohen

Talia Dutton-Cohen, a caregiver at Home Instead Senior Care, has raised £400 - more than £100 of which came from a JustGiving page - and donated 15 inches of her hair for The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs to children and young people suffering from cancer and other illnesses that cause hair loss.

Talia, who also works in the Rivermead Stores and Post Office in Exmouth, said: “I wanted my hair short again and decided to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

“I heard about the amazing work they did and thought that it would be nice to try and raise some money to go with my hair.

Talia Dutton-Cohen had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Talia Dutton-Cohen Talia Dutton-Cohen had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Talia Dutton-Cohen

“I have been blown away by the generosity of the customers at Rivermead stores, my other colleagues at Home Instead and my family.”

To donate to Talia’s haircut, visit her JustGiving page