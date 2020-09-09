Exmouth caregiver’s short cut set to benefit youngster who lost hair due to cancer
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2020
An Exmouth carer has raised funds for charity by have her long locks cut off.
Talia Dutton-Cohen, a caregiver at Home Instead Senior Care, has raised £400 - more than £100 of which came from a JustGiving page - and donated 15 inches of her hair for The Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides real hair wigs to children and young people suffering from cancer and other illnesses that cause hair loss.
Talia, who also works in the Rivermead Stores and Post Office in Exmouth, said: “I wanted my hair short again and decided to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.
“I heard about the amazing work they did and thought that it would be nice to try and raise some money to go with my hair.
“I have been blown away by the generosity of the customers at Rivermead stores, my other colleagues at Home Instead and my family.”
