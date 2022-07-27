Talent Box show brings the house down at Blackmore Theatre

The Talent Box performing Beauty and the Beast at the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth - Credit: The Talent Box

A production of Beauty and the Beast received a standing ovation at the Blackmore Theatre on Thursday, July 7.

The show was performed by The Talent Box, an Exmouth-based theatrical group for adults with learning disabilities, run by professional actor Jane O’Connell.

Andrew Howard as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast - Credit: The Talent Box

Jane said: “With great enthusiasm the group performed a selection of the most popular songs from the show and kept the audience entertained the entire evening.

“Rehearsals for the show were very interrupted by the pandemic, so the cast were thrilled to finally perform in the theatre and be rewarded for all their hard work.

“Hannah Pooley made a delightful Belle, whilst Chris Brown played a strong and loveable Beast. There were plenty of laughs at Andrew Howard’s character Gaston. Jayne Rawlinson as Mrs Potts and Robert Hadley as the flamboyant Lumiere were both enchanting. Debbie Reed and Anthony Richardson provided solid support in the ensemble scenes and Debbie charmed the audience with her singing.”

Jayne Rawlinson as Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast - Credit: The Talent Box

The Talent Box focuses on enjoyment while encouraging the actors to develop their unique talents and skills within a safe environment. The popularity of their performances has grown so much that they are playing to full houses at the Blackmore Theatre, and Jane said she is ‘immensely proud’ of the recognition that she feels the group rightly deserve.

Their next production will be the Christmas pantomime Cinderella and rehearsals are already under way. The Talent Box would like to say a special thank you to the Cranford Sports Club for providing the weekly rehearsal space.