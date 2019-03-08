Advanced search

Drama group celebrating latest successful show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 October 2019

Members of Talent Box performing at Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Jane O'Connell

Archant

An Exmouth drama group is celebrating its latest success, with the Talent Box recently performing Mamma Mia.

The actors' latest show was held at Blackmore Theatre, in Bicton Street, Exmouth, showcasing the group's many talents.

Jane O'Connell, leader of the group, formerly known as the Bystock Drama Group, said: "'The Talent Box actors shone in their latest production of 'Mammia Mia' performed at The Blackmore Theatre.

"Their rousing rendition of Dancing Queen had the audience on their feet singing and dancing along with them.

"This talented group has gone from strength to strength over the past few years."

She thanked the Cranford Sports Club for their use for rehearsal space and the staff at Blackmore Theatre for their help.

This latest performance follows the success of their previous shows at the same venue including Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Robin Hood, Little Shop of Horrors and Les Miserables.

