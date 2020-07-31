Still time to take part in virtual Nello and raise funds for FORCE Cancer Charity

(left to right): Peter Payne, Mike Elstub and Philip Prince at Otterton. Picture: Contributed Archant

There is still time for East Devon cyclists to take part in FORCE Cancer Charity’s flagship fundraiser which has gone virtual for 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ongoing restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic meant it was impossible to assemble 1,500 cyclists and their supporters for The Nello, which traditionally starts and finishes at Topsham Rugby Club.

Instead, cyclists have the chance to take part independently with three different challenges on offer.

There are the Nello’s traditional 55 and 100 mile options and, new for 2020, the 25-mile Furloughed Flyer.

Cyclists are able to make up their own routes for all three categories or tackle the established Nello courses for the longer distances.

They can do it on a road bike, mountain bike, electric bike, exercise bike or turbo trainer and ride any time until Sunday, August 16, which was set to be the date for the actual event.

Richard Tuckett from East Budleigh was ‘locked down’ in Australia so took on a 100km ride over unusual subcontinent terrain and challenging temperatures.

The Woodbury trio of Peter Payne, Phillip Prince and Mike Elstub - friends and golfing partners at Woodbury Park with a combined age of 200 years - signed up for the 25-mile ride.

They cycled together around the East Devon countryside and clocked up 90 miles between them, raising more than £1,300 for FORCE.

“We thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Peter.

“We had hoped to make £250 in sponsorship but people have really embraced the idea and we are delighted to have raised so much for such a good cause.”

Sarah Daniels, FORCE’s head of income generation, said: “Huge thanks to Peter, Mike and Philip and everyone else who has signed up to make the Virtual Nello 2020 such a success.

“And thanks too to everyone who has so generously sponsored our cyclists.

“We don’t know how much this year’s event will raise but every penny is vital to ensuring that we can still support local people affected by cancer at a time when so many of our fundraising events have had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

There’s still time to sign up at forcecancercharity.co.uk/events-calendar/the-nello/ or make a donation at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamNello