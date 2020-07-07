Plans revealed for swimming pool at Michael Caines’ Lympstone Manor
PUBLISHED: 14:53 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 07 July 2020
A new swimming pool could be built at Lympstone Manor after a planning application was submitted.
The proposal is to build a pool and pool house – including a changing and hospitality area – on a plot around 110 metres away from the main hotel.
The design and access statement said the swimming pool would help the hotel respond to market demand.
Chef Michael Caines, who owns Lympstone Manor, said visitors to the resort had been asking ‘do we have a swimming pool’.
He added: “We believe the installation of a swimming pool will be a major improvement to our offering.
“It will broaden our appeal to families and also encourage guests to increase the length of their stay by giving them more to do whilst with us.”
The deadline for comments on the proposal is Friday, August 7.
East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.
