News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Beach swimming ban lifted as pollution investigations continue

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:01 PM July 19, 2022
Exmouth beach

Exmouth beach, where swimming and watersports were banned after pollution incident - Credit: EDDC

The temporary ban on swimming and watersports off Exmouth beach, following a pollution incident, has been lifted. 

Foul-smelling black sand was reported at the eastern end of the beach near Maer rocks on Monday, July 18. 

Red flags were put out along with warning signs telling people to stay out of the water, and lifeguards stepped up their patrols. 

Earlier today (Tuesday,  July 19) beachgoers were asked to avoid the water by East Devon District Council, while the Environment Agency carried out tests 

The results of water sample tests taken yesterday have now shown a very low level of bacteria, in the normal range. 

South West Water are still investigating the cause of the incident but East Devon District Council's precautionary closure has now ended and bathing and watersports are once again being allowed at Exmouth. 

A spokesperson for the council said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience while these tests were carried out." 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

The Circus Fantasia at Exmouth

One patient airlifted to hospital following motorcycle performance...

Dan Wilkins

person
The jet ski is brought ashore by the crew of Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat

Man rescued by RNLI after jet ski accident

Philippa Davies

person
Retreat attendees on a cycle

Exmouth retreat for wounded Sailors and Royal Marines

Paul Jones

person
EXE-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BAS

Exmouth specialist rescue team helps horse stuck in draining ditch

Dan Wilkins

person