Beach swimming ban lifted as pollution investigations continue

Exmouth beach, where swimming and watersports were banned after pollution incident - Credit: EDDC

The temporary ban on swimming and watersports off Exmouth beach, following a pollution incident, has been lifted.

Foul-smelling black sand was reported at the eastern end of the beach near Maer rocks on Monday, July 18.

Red flags were put out along with warning signs telling people to stay out of the water, and lifeguards stepped up their patrols.

Earlier today (Tuesday, July 19) beachgoers were asked to avoid the water by East Devon District Council, while the Environment Agency carried out tests

The results of water sample tests taken yesterday have now shown a very low level of bacteria, in the normal range.

South West Water are still investigating the cause of the incident but East Devon District Council's precautionary closure has now ended and bathing and watersports are once again being allowed at Exmouth.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience while these tests were carried out."