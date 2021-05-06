Published: 8:00 AM May 6, 2021

Suzanne with Town Crier Roger Bourgein on a Vintage Velo event hosted in The Strand. - Credit: Phil Rowley

A tribute has been paid to a woman who raised the profile of Exmouth.

Former Exmouth Town Council manager Suzanne Birkett died following a long battle with cancer.

According to those who knew her, she lived a ‘rich and full life’ having been born in London in 1968.

She lived in Croydon until 1975 then moved to Cambridgeshire because her dad had a job offer from Spicers.

Four years later, Suzy reached the gymnastics national finals and became second best in the country at under 11s.

Later she represented Cambridgeshire in the inter-county bicycle time trials with much success with training including a stint as a post lady delivering mail out in the countryside on a post office bicycle.

Before moving to Exmouth, she lived in various places, one of her favourites being a house boat on the Thames.

Having spent many family holidays in Devon with her family, She moved to Exmouth primarily for the abundance of countryside, Dartmoor and of course the Sea.

Suzanne Birkett, who died following a battle with cancer - Credit: Phil Rowley

Suzanne joined the town council in 2007 as town management assistant. Prior to joining, Suzanne had worked for a number of non-profit organisations, including Amnesty International, Born Free and the Woodland Trust.

Suzanne began working as a town project assistant before getting promoted to the town management project officer in 2011.

It is in this role that she achieved much for Exmouth and its public realms.

Some of the projects Suzy was involved in include the dinosaurs in town, Mussel Festival, journalists visits, Tour of Britain and Exmouth Christmas Cracker.

A spokesman for the council said: “Suzanne’s ideas were grand, she had high expectations which lifted Exmouth and the people around her.

“She raised the profile of Exmouth and all it has to offer.

“She worked hard for Exmouth and was proud of the work she delivered and the support she gave to the businesses of Exmouth.”

“Suzanne is a great loss to Exmouth and indeed the world.”

She leaves behind two children and loving partner Phil.

Suzanne Family and Friends will be sewing wild flower seeds in her memory. Anyone who would like to mark their respect can sew some native wild flower seeds around Exmouth.

Her family have set up a Go fund me page Fundraiser. VIsit by going to https://www.gofundme.com/f/suzys-send-off-and-her-childrens-trust-fund