Racist chicken-wing thrower gets suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 15:30 26 September 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A drunk customer has been given a suspended sentence after he threw a chicken wing at a kebab shop owner while shouting a racial slur.

Craig Longstaff was drunk when he picked an argument with the boss of the Exmouth Kebab House and used racist language during a tirade of abuse.

He went on to threaten staff at McDonalds in Exeter after he waited 20 minutes for a meal, having failed to use the auto-ordering system correctly.

Longstaff, aged 45, of Gloucester Road, Teignmouth, admitted two counts of threatening behaviour, one of which was racially aggravated.

On Thursday (September 26) he was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, by Judge David Evans, who told him he would go straight to jail if there is any repeat of his behaviour.

The judge told him: "On occasions, you make other people's lives a misery, particularly if you are drunk and annoyed.

"These two offences are examples of people who were just doing their jobs have to endure abuse and threats, which were racially aggravated in one case, for absolutely no good reason."

Gareth Evans, prosecuting, told an earlier hearing that Longstaff ran his finger across his neck in a cutthroat gesture and threw a chicken wing before saying: "Why would I call you a n***er, you are not even black, you are Turkish."

He then grabbed and ripped the owner's shirt.

The incident in McDonalds, in the centre of Exeter, happened on April 19 when Longstaff was drunk.

He thought he had placed an order automatically but had failed to pay and became angry when the food did not turn up.

Longstaff became aggressive and abusive to the woman manager and told a male member of staff he was going to kill him.

Lee Bremridge, defending, said Longstaff has made major changes to his life since the incident and is awaiting a serious operation, after which he will be nursed by his mother in Exmouth for several months.

He has completed all the work, which was required by the probation service, under his previous suspended sentence and received a good report for his compliance with supervision.

