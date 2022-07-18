Scout leader welcomes surprise donation towards rebuilding burnt-out hut

The burned-out wreckage of the former Scouts' storage hut and, inset, Scout leader Alan Lowe - Credit: Alan Lowe/Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

Five months after a shocking arson attack destroyed Budleigh Salterton Scout Group’s hut, a 'wonderful' gesture of support has come from a Journal reader in Newton Abbot.

On February 20 this year the wooden hut on Halse Hill was deliberately set alight, with around £60,000 worth of equipment inside – all of which was lost in the fire. The items included four large marquees, all the Scouts’ tents and camping equipment, furniture and a piano.

The site of the scout hut after the fire - Credit: Alan Lowe

At the time the scout leader Alan Lowe appealed for donations to help him and his wife Ann clear the site and replace the equipment, which they had built up over their 50 years with the town’s scout group.

Last week a £20 cheque arrived at the Journal’s offices, made out to Mr Lowe, with a note asking us to forward it to him.

It was sent by 83-year-old Stanley Lavis, who had seen the Journal’s report of the arson attack some time after it happened.

Mr Lavis explained that he has a friend living in Exmouth who passes on his old copies of the Journal when they meet – and he had been shocked when he read about the scout hut arson.

He said: “I don’t always read the paper right away, but when I read it I cut out that page. I thought, 'poor man, he’s been doing good all those years and then some so-and-so comes along and sets fire to the place'. It’s not a big donation, but I thought just a token cheque would give him some encouragement, and I hope he’ll get a lot of help to rebuild it.”

Mr Lowe described Mr Lavis' donation as ‘wonderful’.

He said: “We’ve got a few bob so far that’s come in from donations, and we’re applying for grants as well, so hopefully it will all come together in the next few months.

“Our intention is to clear the site properly first and then build a store and gradually increase it as we go along. If money flows in quicker we’ll do the main building right away.

"We’re gradually getting a few bits and pieces of equipment for our general use so we’ve started off on that road.”