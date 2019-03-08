Supported living units to be built in wing of historic Exmouth care home
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 July 2019
BrianAJackson
More than half a dozen supported living accommodations will be built in Exmouth.
Planners at East Devom District Council approved an application for interal alterations and amendments at Bystock Court, a Grade II listed mansion, at Old Bystock Drive.
The property, which is surrounded by 24 acres of private gardens, has provided care and support for people with learning disabilities since 1983.
The application envisages specialist supported living accommodation provided within the side wing of the 60-bed property.
The layout features nine 'satellite units', comprising four bedrooms each.
Three would be used by vulnerable people, and the fourth by a live-in carer, who has their own bedroom, bathroom and lounge.
The plans were approved by delegated decision - meaning planning officers got the final say on whether to approve them or not.
Comments have been disabled on this article.