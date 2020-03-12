Advanced search

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 15:44 12 March 2020

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Fears over the spread of coronavirus have prompted some Exmouth residents to empty a supermarket's shelves - despite no new confirmed cases reported in Devon since Tuesday (March 10).

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel WilkinsShelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

On Wednesday (March 11) night, shoppers found the shelves at Tesco, in Salterton Road, were bare of items including baked beans, pasta and rice while there was a limited supply of toilet roll.

Some people have taken to stocking up on the items they may need if they are told to go into self-isolation in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus.

Signs on the shelves said Tesco was limiting customers to five items per customer on certain products 'to help give everyone access to essential items'.

The shopping surge has come after fears rose over the outbreak of coronavirus across the world.

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel WilkinsShelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

As of Thursday (March 12) morning, the Department of Health and Social Care said 29,764 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the UK as of Wednesday morning, with 590 confirmed cases - equivalent to 1.9 per cent.

Eight people have died from the virus.

According to Public Health England's latest data, 20 cases have been confirmed - 13 in the Devon County Council authority and seven in Torbay - a number which has remained the same since Tuesday.

Drive 24