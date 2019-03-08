Advanced search

Summer reading challenge is one small step for children, one giant leap for the love of books

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 September 2019

Summer Reading Challenge party at World of Country Life. Picture: Exmouth Library

Summer Reading Challenge party at World of Country Life. Picture: Exmouth Library

Archant

This year's reading challenge prompted 1,000 children from across Exmouth and Topsham to pick up a book this summer.

To celebrate, two parties were held at Exmouth tourist attraction World of Country Life for the 600 youngsters who completed the challenge.

This year's event had a 'space chase' theme in commemoration of the first man landing on the moon.

To complete the challenge children had to read at least six books in the summer holidays.

The parties at World of Country Life were attended it's the attraction's mascot Angus the deer, Rory the tiger and a team from Devon Cliffs, Chewbacca and Luke Skywalker.

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and county councillor Christine Channon also joined in the celebration.

Kate Mackenzie, service development manager at Libraries Unlimited said: "Embedding a love of reading in children is important to children's academic success, helps with their wellbeing later in life and improves self-esteem."

