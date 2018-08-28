Tribute to Budleigh’s ‘greatly loved’ Sue who retires after 37-year career

Sue Newcomb, pictured with Budleigh Salterton Chamber oif Commerce president Alan Tilbury (left) and chairman Michael Hilliar (right). Picture: Jenny TIlbury Archant

A woman who has dedicated more than half her life to serving the Budleigh Salterton community has called time on her career.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Newcombe, 73, who has spent the last 37 years as part of Budleigh Tourist Information Centre (TIC), has retired from her role as manager, which she held for 26 years.

She told the Journal that when she started in 1981, she was working out of a wooden hut in Rolle Mews car park.

Sue added: “I have loved my job and will definitely miss my colleagues, visitors, locals and many friends I have made, and the advertisers that have supported me and the TIC over the past years.”

She was given a present by Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce chairman Michael Hilliar and president Alan Tilbury to mark her retirement from the TIC, which is run by Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce.

Michael, who takes over as manager of the TIC from Sue, said: “Sue Newcombe worked for the Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Centre for 35 years.

“She was greatly loved by the staff and visitors to the town and also local people.

“She put so much time, passion and love into the tourist information centre and will be greatly missed.

“Sue decided to retire at the end of last year; she leaves behind a crack team of hard workers who will all miss her greatly.”

Alan added: “She has done a really good job for all those years and I wish her very well in her retirement.”

Over Sue’s career at the centre, she has seen many people come and go including some famous visitors to the town who later became residents.

It is believed that she was one of the first local people to speak to Budleigh’s adopted comedy star Reg Varney, from On the Buses, who told her ‘I love the look of Budleigh’ before retiring to the town.”

Town mayor councillor Tom Wright said: “Sue has been a great ambassador for Budleigh, its businesses, festivals and just about all that happens in our lovely town.

“She has always been very willing to help in many ways organisers of events and has played the lead in the publication of the Budleigh Guide.”