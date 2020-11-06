Sub Brandon seals Rovers derby win

Sub Brandon seals Rovers derby win

Exmouth Rovers took the local bragging rights with a battling 2-0 win over Exmouth Spartans in Division 1 East of the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League.

The game remained an even contest after the break and Spartans certainly had their good moments, but substitute Brandon Hodge began to exert his influence on the game and eventually confirmed the home victory with a late second.

Lympstone went down to a 2-0 loss at home to East Budleigh in the same division, while the East Budleigh Reserves also earned maximum points, beating Feniton Reserves 2-1 in Division 2 East.

There was aSpartans spurned a glorious chance to grab an early lead and Rovers finally managed to punish that miss with an opener from the in-form Felix Ford just before half-time.

n excellent victory for Lympstone Reserves in Division 4 East, running out deserved 5-2 winners at home to Sidmouth Town 4ths.