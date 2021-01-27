Published: 3:00 PM January 27, 2021

Stuart Youles and his supporters at the finish near the lifeboat station - Credit: Stuart Youles

An East Devon martial arts teacher has raised almost £2,500 for charity by running 130 miles throughout December.

Stuart Youles, 37, owns the Youles Academy of Martial Arts -YAMA – with classes in Exmouth, Sidmouth and Tiverton.

He ran the equivalent of nearly five marathons over a 24-day period in support of FORCE Cancer Charity, finishing on Exmouth seafront on Christmas Eve.

Donations to his online fundraising page topped £2,030, rising to £2.470 with Gift Aid.

“It’s amazing. I’m so thrilled,” said Stuart. “I didn’t think it would be anything near that when I started.

“I initially set a target of £260 but it took off so I reset my goal, reached for the stars and went for £2,000.

“I did it on the last day. I was even collecting money on Exmouth seafront. People were putting money in the hat as I was running past dressed as Santa so that was brilliant.”

Stuart ran around six-and-a-half miles at a time with occasional rest days in between.

“It did hurt,” he said.

“Every four days I was doing a marathon and I’m not a big runner. I’m quite a big guy – 15-and-a-half stone - so the impact on my knees and ankles and feet was quite a lot.

“I was having rest days every four or five days and even those I was teaching martial arts for four hours so it wasn’t really a rest.”

What kept him going was the thought of the people supported by FORCE.

Stuart added: “People affected by a cancer diagnosis don’t have that choice.

“That was my motivation. Every time I was sat at the side of the road in pain, I just had a word with myself, sucked it up and got on with it.”

On his final run though Exmouth, Stuart was joined by friends, family and students and their parents from his martial arts academy.

“It was a fantastic feeling getting through the finish line and seeing everybody there to support me,” said Stuart.

“My wife had made a banner and everyone signed the back of it so I’ve got that as a keepsake. It was wonderful.”