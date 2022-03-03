Stuart Line Cruises helps keep wildlife trust afloat with £1,000 donation

Lauren Clark of Stuart Line Cruises presents the cheque to Russell Luscombe of Devon Wildlife Trust at Exmouth Marina - Credit: Stuart Line Cruises

A cheque for more than £1,000 has been presented to the Devon Wildlife Trust by Exmouth’s Stuart Line Cruises.

The money came from donations collected from passengers during the company’s boat trips.

The Stuart Line Cruises boat - Credit: Stuart Line Cruises

Stuart Line Cruises are long-standing supporters of Devon Wildlife Trust and have helped to raise money for projects including the Beaver Project on the River Otter.

The Stuart family said they were ‘delighted’ to present the cheque for £1,040 on Monday, February 28, which will contribute towards ongoing initiatives such as Saving Devon’s Treescapes. This project offers free trees for Devon residents to plant in their gardens or on any land where they have permission. Jake Stuart said: “Devon Wildlife Trust is hugely significant in preserving Devon’s natural environments, raising awareness among all age groups, and safeguarding them for the future.

“We are a small family-run business with a huge interest in our local community and it is our privilege to support their initiatives.

“We would like to thank our passengers for joining us in supporting Devon Wildlife Trust and we look forward to seeing the impact of its varied work in the year ahead.”

Devon Wildlife Trust’s Steve Hussey said: “The generosity of Stuart Line Cruises and their customers has surpassed our expectations once again.

“The cheque we’ve received today will help us continue to work to restore local wildlife.

“The beauty and richness of Devon’s natural environment is something that Stuart Line recognises in its business – we’re proud that they are able to support us.”

Avocets in the Exe Estuary - Credit: Stuart Line Cruises

Stuart Line Cruises have been running guided bird-watching trips on the River Exe for many years. The Exe Estuary is one of the best places in the country to spot overwintering wildlife, and passengers are able to view thousands of migratory birds from countries including Greenland, Iceland, and Arctic Siberia, with explanations from an on-board ornithologist. The cruises run between November and March, with many novices, outdoors enthusiasts and seasoned twitchers travelling from across the country to join them.

For more information about the cruises, visit the Stuart Line website, and to find out more about the Devon Wildlife Trust’s work, visit their website.



