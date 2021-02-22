Opinion

Well hopefully we’ve seen the back of this winters Beast from the East although there could still be a snowy sting in the tail.

One thing that is guaranteed and that’s the next named storm isn’t far away and with it the potential for further flooding whether it be tidal, fluvial or surface water flooding across the highway network.

The Environment Agency give advance warnings of sea or river-related flooding, but surface water flooding from heavy rain or gullys that can't cope is harder to predict and can be very localised.

So here’s some sound advice If you hear there’s flooding on the way, move your car to higher ground to stop it getting damaged. Water plays havoc with electrics and can even cause airbags to go off suddenly some time later.

In heavy rain turn your headlights on especially when visibility is reduced to less than 100metres. Leave twice as much space between you and the car in front – it takes longer to stop in the wet.

If your steering feels light due to aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually. If you break down make sure you don't prop the bonnet open while you wait, as rain soaked electrics can make it harder to start the engine.

Don't drive into flood water that’s moving or more than 10cm (4 inches) deep.Let approaching cars pass first. Drive slowly and steadily so you don’t make a bow wave. Test your brakes as soon as you can afterwards.

Fast-moving water is very powerful – take care or your car could be swept away.

If you do get stuck in flood water, it's usually best to wait in the car and call for help rather than try to get out.

Driving fast through water is dangerous, your tyres can lose contact with the road, causing you to lose steering control – called aquaplaning. If you feel it happening, hold the steering lightly and lift of accelerator to slow down gently until your tyres grip again.

At anything above a slow crawl you’ll throw water onto pavements, soaking pedestrians or cyclists is an offence and carry’s a fine and penalty points on your licence.

Were you aware that it only takes an egg cupful of water to be sucked into your engine to wreck it, and on many modern cars the engine’s air intake is low down at the front.

Be alert as manhole covers can get lifted by pressure of water and moved.

There are several fords across Devon so remember just because the road goes into the river on one side and comes out on the other, that doesn’t mean a ford is safe to cross. The depth and speed of the water changes with the weather.

