Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 April 2019

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

Archant

A number of larger than life paintings will be put up at Exmouth’s new waterports centre as part of a collaboration between an artist and schoolchildren.

Anna Fitzgerald of Seadog Art has been working closely with five local schools to produce the paintings.

Construction is due to start on the Exmouth Watersports Centre from June 2019.

Grenadier, the project developer, is keen to retain the beauty of the area throughout the build process by working with the Anna and schools to design the hoarding.

The school’s involved are the Beacon Primary School, Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Littleham C of E Primary School, and Exmouth Community School

The paintings will comprise striking images of wildlife, in particular birds, the local environment, and to showcase the wide range of activities on offer to visitors to the centre once it opens. Peter Quincey, property director at Grenadier, said: “We have always wanted the community to be part of the project and to highlight the importance of sustainability, supporting local wildlife and environment, and local talent.

“We were thrilled that Anna Fitzgerald agreed to help us with such a large project as we feel her ethos towards the environment is aligned with ours and this is a project that’s close to our heart.

“We hope the community enjoy the art installation, and we would like to thank the local schools and their pupils who were inspired to share their beautiful pictures with us, which underpinned the final design.”

Anna’s artwork will also be showcased at the watersports centre once it opens.

She said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a great project. When Grenadier first approached me to work with them on this fantastic art installation, I jumped at the chance because not only could I showcase my work as a local artist, but we had a shared love of nature and the beautiful landscape in which I have lived and worked for many years.

I couldn’t have completed such a big project without the help of the talented local school children who inspired the paintings, and who I hope are inspired to visit the centre once it opens and continue painting. I hope you enjoy the art we’ve produced.”

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New shop will bring mental health to Exmouth’s high street

Louise Hancock, 23, from Exmouth, will manage the Pete’s Dragons shop in Rolle Street. The premises was formerly The Hub. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Collision leaves Exmouth road blocked

Picture: Mark Atherton

Youths threatened to ‘bottle’ man who tried to stop them vandalising Exmouth bandstand

The Garth Gibson stage in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 14 19TI 1597. Picture: Terry Ife

Drink-driver banned for 20 months after running over pedestrian’s foot in Exmouth high street

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth plane crash victim Joanna Toole awarded posthumous honours

Joanna Toole campaigning. Picture: Adrian Toole

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Antonio’s of Exmouth to welcome Exeter City star

Exeter City star Hiram Boateng will be at Antonios on Monday, April 15 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm where supporters will have the chnace to meet the player. Picture: ECFC

Alexander shines for Blues U14s as Pinhoe Spartans are beaten

Brixington Blues Under-14 player Reece Alexander who starred in the teams 1-0 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture DAVE HAGGERTY

‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

Artist Fitzgerald and her art. Picture: Brand Content

My Honiton - by Wendy Van der Plank, of The Beehive

Wendy van der Plank, when she was helping at The Zandra Rhodes Fashion show and talk for the Honiton Admiral Nurse fundraiser at The Beehive.

The taste of warmer weather – Raspberry and Rose Macarons

Raspberry and rose macarons.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists