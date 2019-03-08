‘Striking’ paintings of local birds and environment to adorn new watersports centre

A number of larger than life paintings will be put up at Exmouth’s new waterports centre as part of a collaboration between an artist and schoolchildren.

Anna Fitzgerald of Seadog Art has been working closely with five local schools to produce the paintings.

Construction is due to start on the Exmouth Watersports Centre from June 2019.

Grenadier, the project developer, is keen to retain the beauty of the area throughout the build process by working with the Anna and schools to design the hoarding.

The school’s involved are the Beacon Primary School, Withycombe Raleigh Church of England Primary School, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Littleham C of E Primary School, and Exmouth Community School

The paintings will comprise striking images of wildlife, in particular birds, the local environment, and to showcase the wide range of activities on offer to visitors to the centre once it opens. Peter Quincey, property director at Grenadier, said: “We have always wanted the community to be part of the project and to highlight the importance of sustainability, supporting local wildlife and environment, and local talent.

“We were thrilled that Anna Fitzgerald agreed to help us with such a large project as we feel her ethos towards the environment is aligned with ours and this is a project that’s close to our heart.

“We hope the community enjoy the art installation, and we would like to thank the local schools and their pupils who were inspired to share their beautiful pictures with us, which underpinned the final design.”

Anna’s artwork will also be showcased at the watersports centre once it opens.

She said: “I’m delighted to be part of such a great project. When Grenadier first approached me to work with them on this fantastic art installation, I jumped at the chance because not only could I showcase my work as a local artist, but we had a shared love of nature and the beautiful landscape in which I have lived and worked for many years.

I couldn’t have completed such a big project without the help of the talented local school children who inspired the paintings, and who I hope are inspired to visit the centre once it opens and continue painting. I hope you enjoy the art we’ve produced.”