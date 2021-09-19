Published: 1:45 PM September 19, 2021

Former prima ballerina, Strictly Come Dancing judge and author Darcey Bussell took time out to sign a young fan’s ballet shoes prior to her appearance at the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival this week.

Roseanna Morris, 15, who attends the Marisa Wood School of Dance, asked Darcey to sign her first pair of pointe shoes.

Darcey was among a number of stars, including Celia Imrie, Jacqueline Wilson and Richard Dawkins, who headed to the seaside town for the annual event.

When asked if she was intending to return to the Strictly stage, Darcey said: "I have no plans to at the moment. However, there are a few documentaries that I'm working on at the moment."

The Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival, set up in 2008, is now one of the leading cultural events in Devon and the South West.

Set on the stunning Jurassic Coast, it comprises five days of events in September featuring some of the most exciting writers, thinkers, experts and opinion-formers, as well as lively panel events, workshops for writers and crafters and lots of events for families to enjoy.

Festival organisers also run a series of one-off events in the spring, with a weekend of speakers in March this year, and they have embraced the opportunities that online events bring, featuring authors who wouldn't normally be able to be there in person.

Activities also include taking authors and illustrators into schools throughout the area to inspire children to read and enjoy books.

With its beautiful seaside setting, authors flock to the festival and over the years Budleigh has welcomed some of the most admired writers in the UK. The festival programme offers a wide range of topics and genres, and after each event audiences meet in the festival marquee on the Green to talk about what they've heard and share ideas over a cup of coffee and a freshly prepared lunch, before browsing the Festival Bookshop.