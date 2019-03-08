Advanced search

Box trailer bar plan for seafront branded 'inappropriate'

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 May 2019

Beach Gardens, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town councillors have 'strongly opposed' a street trading application by Oliver Bainbridge for a licensed box trailer bar in the beach gardens

Plans to have a pop-up licensed bar in the Exmouth beach gardens have been widely criticised by civic leaders.

At a meeting of the town council's planning committee on Monday (May 13) councillors said they are 'strongly opposed' to a street trading application submitted by Oliver Bainbridge of the Crossed Anchors Brewery.

If given the go-ahead, a box trailer filled with a bar - serving alcoholic and soft drinks - and a petrol generator would operate from The Esplanade every day between noon and 9pm.

There would also be seating for eight people and four tables.

Commenting on the application, town councillors branded the proposal as 'inappropriate' for the beach gardens and said there are enough licensed premises on the seafront.

Cllr Fred Caygill said: "Our beach gardens are for what they say they are - they are gardens for people to enjoy.

"The council gardeners do a wonderful job creating a place for people to sit and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the gardens, not to smell two-stroke generators.

"Also, we have enough licensed premises on the seafront without some ad-hoc box trailer selling alcohol, because where does it end?

"If he's allowed to do it, how long before the next one?"

Cllr Brian Toye said the application is 'just an entrepreneur having a go'

He said: "The fact that there is going to be a petrol engine puffing out fumes all day long is completely unacceptable.

"There so many licensed premises there and there are going to be a hell of a lot more with the development of the seafront so there's no call for it."

Cllr Brian Bailey said: "This is Exmouth, this is not a trailer park in the United States."

Oliver Bainbridge, who is also the landlord of the Grapevine Pub in Victoria Road, said he wanted to wait until an official decision was made to make a comment.

Since October 2017, people wanted to take part in street trading have needed permission from East Devon District Council. Only Honiton and Axminster markets have exemption.

The final decision on this application will be made by EDDC.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

