Stray dog rescued from the River Exe

Published: 10:09 AM January 29, 2021

‘Chezz’ safely in the hands of volunteer crew (L-R), Roy Stott, David Preece and James Edge. - Credit: Steve Hockings-Thompson/Exmouth RNLI

A stray dog has been rescued from the River Exe by volunteer lifesavers, the coastguard and the crew of the Star Cross Ferry.

At around 3.20pm on Thursday (January 25), Exmouth RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was tasked by the coastguard after a report that a 13-year-old cocker spaniel named ‘Chezz’ was trapped on the mud bank in the River Exe.

The lifeboat launched, crewed by Helm, Roy Stott, and crew David Preece and James Edge to the last reported location of the dog.

The lifeboat crew was helped by Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and the crew of a tender for the Star Cross Ferry, who were able to guide them to the location of the dog.

The animal was found, taken onboard the lifeboat and taken to Exmouth Marna. Chezz was safely returned to its grateful owner.

The lifeboat was back on station ready for service a short time later.