Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach
PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 December 2018
Archant
The creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach today.
Can you help identify these strange grub like creatures which have washed up on Exmouth beach?
The creatures were first seen by Marie Gibson-Coathup while she was walking her dog on the beach earlier today.
The Journal contacted Marie for more information, she said: “They are very strange; I even asked a few people if they knew what they were but nobody had a clue.
“The seagulls loved them and more were washed up past the lifeboat station towards Orcombe Point. I was walking with my dog and he wasn’t interested in them, thank goodness. No other dogs seemed to be either.
“They were a bit rubbery, I touched one with my foot, shoe on, and some seemed to have a black bit in them.”
Marie estimates around 1,000 of the strange grub-like creatures have washed up near the lifeboat station.
If you can identify these strange sea creatures email joseph.bulmer@archant.co.uk.
