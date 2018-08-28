Advanced search

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

PUBLISHED: 16:35 19 December 2018

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

The creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach today.

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

Can you help identify these strange grub like creatures which have washed up on Exmouth beach?

The creatures were first seen by Marie Gibson-Coathup while she was walking her dog on the beach earlier today.

The Journal contacted Marie for more information, she said: “They are very strange; I even asked a few people if they knew what they were but nobody had a clue.

“The seagulls loved them and more were washed up past the lifeboat station towards Orcombe Point. I was walking with my dog and he wasn’t interested in them, thank goodness. No other dogs seemed to be either.

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

“They were a bit rubbery, I touched one with my foot, shoe on, and some seemed to have a black bit in them.”

Marie estimates around 1,000 of the strange grub-like creatures have washed up near the lifeboat station.

If you can identify these strange sea creatures email joseph.bulmer@archant.co.uk.

