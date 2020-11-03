Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

An Exmouth pub has raised vital funds for local charities during ‘Talk Like a Pirate Week’.

Last month, Kathleen Rathbone and her team at The Strand took part in pirate themed fun which included decorating the pub.

The team also dressed up as pirates and invited their customers to join them.

The crew took part in a challenge of who could eat the most boiled eggs in 15 minutes, with only a glass of water to help them down. The winner managed to eat a total of 32.

A total of £1,200 was raised through sponsoring contestants which will benefit PTSC for Marines, Exmouth and Lympstone Hospiscare, the Quiet Mind Centre and Blind Veterans.

Kathleen said: “We wanted to give back to local charities who have been doing amazing work for the community and helping those who need it the most.

“We wanted to do it in a fun and entertaining way and I think the boiled egg eating challenge will definitely be one to remember.”