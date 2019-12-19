Advanced search

Bid to discover Exmouth's LGBT+ past for Gay History Month

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 December 2019

David Marston with Beatrice Coveney, of Exmouth Library (centre). Picture: David Marston

David Marston with Beatrice Coveney, of Exmouth Library (centre). Picture: David Marston

Archant

Members of Exmouth Pride are on a mission to discover the town's LGBT+ history ahead of a landmark occasion.

Internationally, February has been designated Gay History Month, and to celebrate, organisers of Exmouth's Pride event are asking people to share their stories.

The results will form part of a display during February 2020 being held at Exmouth Library.

David Marston, of Exmouth Pride, said: "We are going back to the immediate past - in fact, we will be featuring the 2019 Exmouth Carnival.

"But we are also hoping to discover stories from the more distant past to give us an insight into what might well be a hidden history in the town."

Exmouth Pride is also working with the library and Age Concern, in Rolle Street, where there are boxes where memories and photos can be dropped off.

Anyone who has a story they would like to share should email exmouthpride@gmail.com

