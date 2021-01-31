Keeping the home fires burning in Exmouth

Published: 12:00 PM January 31, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM February 1, 2021

Rev Steve Jones, rector of Littleham, Holy Trinity and Lympstone writes for the Journal

Reverend Steve Jones of the Mission Community of Exmouth, Littleham and Lympstone - Credit: Steve Jones

Having lived in very many different places during my lifetime, I have a growing desire to make Exmouth our ‘home’ and to put down some deep roots here.

That yearning has caused me to spend time recently thinking about what makes somewhere ‘home’.

What is it that translates the place where you just happen to live into your own much-loved community?

You know that you have that special connection with somewhere when you have been away on a trip and at the end of it you are excited to get home. Those familiar moments when you drive up your street and then put your key in the front door are precious.

It would not surprise me if research revealed that having a place to call ‘home’ is linked to both our psychological and physiological well-being. I have a solid hunch that we generally do better in life if we ‘belong’ somewhere.

While, as a Christian, I believe my ultimate citizenship is in heaven, I am presently located in a wonderful earthly community. Exmouth, which, I believe, is right where God intends me to be, is the place where I am to thrive and where God urges me to help and support others to do the same.

Upon reflection, it seems that there might be at least four elements necessary for a place to become our home.

Firstly, we probably need some sense of permanence. If we think that we may need to leave the town for somewhere else in the next couple of weeks, it is unlikely that our hearts will bind themselves to the community.

Secondly, we need to have a general sense of safety. Home is supposed to be our sanctuary, where we can at least exist without harm. Sadly, some long-standing Exmouth residents will not be feeling safe in their own accommodation today.

Thirdly, we probably need to feel that we truly like the place where we live, in that it has redeeming or charming features and facilities, that it has some aesthetic beauty, or real local character.

Fourthly, I suspect that a place starts to feel like home when other people in the community see us for who we are, value us as people, and include us in community engagement activities.

I used to live in the village of Marldon, near Paignton, and every summer they would hold an Apple Pie Fayre, to which the whole community would turn out. It was a wonderful thing as a new person circulating around the stalls and attractions and being enthusiastically welcomed by well-established members of the community. I felt wanted and rooted.

After only seven months in my permanent post here, I can say that I relish the fact that I live in beautiful Exmouth, a place of creativity, charm, and generous welcome, and I have now met many key leaders, business people, educators, and residents of the town.

I am overjoyed to say that Exmouth has become my ‘home’. However, because our ‘home’ is a precious asset, it probably needs some protection. I wonder whether the significant increase nationally in online shopping, and the breadth of items now sold by mega superstores, is putting at risk the hub of our home, our town centres.

Is it possible that remote and centralised shopping will herald the demise of many town centre businesses?

I simply cannot imagine Exmouth town centre without its unique mosaic of colourful and creative shops and business.

It must be, in large part, these businesses which draw people into town to meet, to shop, to have coffee or lunch, and to share their life with other human beings. If we simply leave the reshaping of our town centres to market forces, we may wake up one day and find that our ‘home’ is simply a shadow of its former self.