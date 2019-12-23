Advanced search

Former mayor Steve Hall gets district council recognition

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 December 2019

Steve Hall. Ref exb 8428-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Steve Hall. Ref exb 8428-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

A former Budleigh Salterton mayor has been recognised for his service to the district council.

Steve Hall was given an honorary alderman title at East Devon District Council's extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday (December 18).

The title is given to people who have, in the opinion of the council, given good service to the authority as past members but are no longer elected representatives.

The former mayor of Budleigh served as a ward councillor for 12 years.

He said: "I'm immensely proud to have received this honour. This achievement will sit alongside my experience of being made Mayor of Budleigh Salterton.

"Both represent a pinnacle of recognition for serving the community and protecting its values.

"I would also like to express my gratitude for the help and guidance I received from all of my fellow councillors."

Mr Hall was first elected to the district council in the 2007 elections with more than 1,500 votes.

Since then he has held a number of positions of responsibility.

He was a member champion for customer services between 2008 and 2011.

He served as vice chairman of the licensing and enforcement committee from 2007 until 2011, when he was elected as chairman - a position he held until the end of his 12-year tenure at the council.

Mr Hall said: "During my 12 years representing Budleigh as district councillor, I was most proud of being chairman of licensing for eight of those years.

"I would like to think I made a significant contribution to the safety and well-being of East Devon residents."

He was a member of the development management committee between 2007 and 2010 and he chaired the overview/scrutiny service delivery committee between 2009 and 2010.

Mr Hall was also part of the audit and corporate governance committee and the overview committee.

Mr Hall also represented the council on outside bodies including the Budleigh Salterton Traffic Group.

Ahead of the 2019 district council elections, Mr Hall did not stand for re-election in the Budleigh ward.

Having moved to Exmouth, he stood in the Exmouth Town ward but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, in his previous Budleigh ward, Paul Jarvis won election alongside Alan Dent and Tom Wright.

