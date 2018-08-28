Exmouth charity champion raises more than £4,000 for British Lung Foundation in 2018

Steve Gazzard and his 'merry band' presented a cheque to the British Lung Foundation. Picture: Steve Gazzard Archant

An Exmouth charity champion has raised more than £4,300 for charity in 2018 in the name of his late daughter.

That total was raised by Steve Gazzard and his ‘merry band of helpers’ have raised that total for the British Lung Foundation (BLF) through charity sky dives, a transplant awareness event and donations to the cause.

Steve has been on a fundraising crusade since his daughter Sarah Wright died in 2012 while waiting for a double lung transplant.

He presented a cheque for the amount to Rebecca Ahmed, the community fundraising executive for the BLF.

Steve said: “Without the help and support of my merry band and the support of the general public this amazing feat would not have been possible.”

This year’s transplant awareness event will be taking place in The Strand on Saturday, July 20.

Anyone interested in having a stall should email exmouth.organdonor@gmail.com