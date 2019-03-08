Advanced search

The law is changing, but not yet - sign up as an organ donor, says Steve Gazzard

PUBLISHED: 13:43 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 25 September 2019

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

Steve Gazzard with a cake that marks the 600th organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9283. Picture: Terry Ife

Writing in his latest column, organ donation campaigner Steve Gazzard want people to continue becoming donors

What an amazing September we have had.

It all started with Organ Donor Awareness Week and here in Exmouth we joined the national campaign.

During the week we held Sign Up campaigns in various places, five in all, which resulted in a staggering 46 new organ donors joining the national register.

During the month another milestone was reached. We signed up our 6,500th organ donor since June 2012 - a truly amazing feat and a tremendous tribute to my late daughter Sarah.

We have now set ourselves a new target of signing up 7,000 donors and with your help we shall achieve this.

During September we have held nine events resulting in 56 new organ donors.

So far this year a total of 77 events have been arranged and has seen 464 donors coming forward.

We are now planning our next major Sign Up campaign and with, yes, Christmas approaching we shall be holding Sign Up campaigns around the area, so if you would like us to bring our campaign to your workplace, please get in touch.

There is still confusion as to why we are still out in all weathers signing up new organ donors as many people are of the belief the law has changed now.

Unfortunately, this is not the case.

The new law comes in to place during spring of 2020, so please come and visit us and have a chat to us; more organ donors are urgently required.

We shall once again have our stall set up in the Magnolia Centre, Exmouth, opposite or undercover by Boots Opticians on Friday, September 27, from 11am till 5pm.

Visit the NHS's dedicated website at www.organdonation.nhs.uk to learn more about signing up to the national register.

