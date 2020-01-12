Accomplished artist's latest exhibition pushes the boundaries in print
PUBLISHED: 09:41 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 18 December 2019
Experimental printmaker Steve Clarkson launched his exhibition 'Pushing Boundaries in Print' at The Brook Gallery in Budleigh Salterton, on Saturday, December 7.
Steve's work is focused on exploring the development of 'painting' within fine art and how paint can be realised in digital photography.
The Somerset-based artist draws inspiration from the Dutch Masters and adds a contemporary twist with current printmaking techniques and innovations.
He says: "Technology is moving fast and the possibilities of new imagery are endless. I seek to combine and enhance the traditional forms of printmaking with the digital age."
His latest work is created in Photoshop using still life images from his personal photographical database of flowers and bugs.
The exhibition is showing at The Brook Gallery in Budleigh Salterton, until Sunday, January 12, 2020.
