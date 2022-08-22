Managing director of Stagecoach South West confirms plans to move on

Stagecoach South West managing director Mike Watson has confirmed plans to stand down in January 2023 after 11 years in various roles across the wider group.

Mike (48), who has more than 25 years’ experience in the bus sector with several major public transport companies, was appointed to lead the south-west business on an interim basis in December 2019. He was confirmed as managing director in February 2020 just before the start of the pandemic.

During his time as managing director, Mike has been responsible for a team of more than 1,000 employees, with more than 300 vehicles operating vital express and local bus services connecting communities across Devon and into Cornwall and Somerset.

He will continue to lead the south-west business over the next six months while a process to appoint a successor is completed and will work with the successful candidate to ensure a smooth transition.

Mike, who has lived with his family in Devon since 2013, said: “This is a really special part of the country and I’ve felt very privileged to have had the opportunity to be so closely involved in delivering vital bus services for our local communities.

“The past few years of the pandemic have been very tough for everyone, and I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with such a committed team of passionate and professional people.

“Delivering high quality public transport is a real partnership, and I would also like to thank our local authority partners and other stakeholders across the region for their support during my time as Managing Director.

“I will be sad to leave my amazing team at Stagecoach, but it’s now time for me to go and explore new opportunities elsewhere. I will use the last few months of my time here to complete delivery of our recovery plans that will leave our company in a much stronger position as we look to return service performance back to our previous high standards.

“I look forward to working closely with my successor and our wider stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition for the team.”