'Chatty Tuesday' bus launched in bid to tackle loneliness

Bus commuters are being urged to get on board with 'chatting' about mental health and loneliness.

Every Tuesday until February 25, the 57 bus - which serves Topsham, Exmouth and Brixington - will become the 'chatty' bus.

Volunteers will be on board between 10am and 2pm for a friendly chat and to offer information to link people to community groups and services.

Stagecoach South West has teamed up with Westbank Community Health and Care to provide the service.

Aisha O'Connor, marketing coordinator of Stagecoach South West, said: "With loneliness becoming a wide spread issue in society, we are delighted to be able to get involved with our local community."

Nina Parnell, of Westbank, said: "As a local charity we witness on a daily basis the often devastating impact of loneliness on individuals.

"A simple five minute conversation can and does make all the difference to a lonely person's day."

