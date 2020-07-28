Big beach bus offers visitors the ‘scenic route’ on Exmouth seafront

An open top bus service giving visitors a chance to experience Exmouth’s scenic seafront has returned.

Stagecoaches 95 service – renamed the ‘big beach bus’ – takes passengers from Exmouth along the seafront to Sandy Bay, hourly, seven days a week.

Buses will connect the Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, World of Country Life, the seafront and the town centre.

The service returned on Sunday (July 26).

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Feel the refreshing breeze from across the English Channel while you take in a fantastic scenic route from Exmouth to Sandy Bay, in what has been described as a ‘not-to-be-missed experience.”

