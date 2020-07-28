Advanced search

Big beach bus offers visitors the ‘scenic route’ on Exmouth seafront

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 July 2020

Big beach bus number 95 service returns to Exmouth. Picture: Stagecoach South West

Big beach bus number 95 service returns to Exmouth. Picture: Stagecoach South West

Archant

An open top bus service giving visitors a chance to experience Exmouth’s scenic seafront has returned.

Stagecoaches 95 service – renamed the ‘big beach bus’ – takes passengers from Exmouth along the seafront to Sandy Bay, hourly, seven days a week.

Buses will connect the Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, World of Country Life, the seafront and the town centre.

The service returned on Sunday (July 26).

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Feel the refreshing breeze from across the English Channel while you take in a fantastic scenic route from Exmouth to Sandy Bay, in what has been described as a ‘not-to-be-missed experience.”

Visit the website to download the free stagecoach bus app and plan your journey on the big beach bus,

Or visit the StagecoaCh website for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Manor Lodge visitors area having ‘positive impact’ on residents’ emotional health

Visitors area at Manor Lodge. Picture: Eileen O'Neill

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Former Exmouth mayor named vice chairman of Devon County Council

Jeff Trail has been announced as vice chairman of Devon County Council. Picture: Archant

Manor Lodge visitors area having ‘positive impact’ on residents’ emotional health

Visitors area at Manor Lodge. Picture: Eileen O'Neill

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Topsham St James beaten by a powerful Sidbury side that held some superb catches

Picture: Thinkstock

South West point-to-point receives significant financial boost

Racing at Ottery St Mary.

Big beach bus offers visitors the ‘scenic route’ on Exmouth seafront

Big beach bus number 95 service returns to Exmouth. Picture: Stagecoach South West