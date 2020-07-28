Big beach bus offers visitors the ‘scenic route’ on Exmouth seafront
PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 July 2020
Archant
An open top bus service giving visitors a chance to experience Exmouth’s scenic seafront has returned.
Stagecoaches 95 service – renamed the ‘big beach bus’ – takes passengers from Exmouth along the seafront to Sandy Bay, hourly, seven days a week.
Buses will connect the Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, World of Country Life, the seafront and the town centre.
The service returned on Sunday (July 26).
A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Feel the refreshing breeze from across the English Channel while you take in a fantastic scenic route from Exmouth to Sandy Bay, in what has been described as a ‘not-to-be-missed experience.”
Visit the website to download the free stagecoach bus app and plan your journey on the big beach bus,
Or visit the StagecoaCh website for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.