School’s bid to turn Budleigh into ‘town of sunflowers’

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021   
Sophia Street from St Peter's with her sunflower

Sophia Street from St Peter’s with her sunflower - Credit: Catherine Fitzgerald

Children in Budleigh Salterton have been planting hundreds of sunflowers to give away to people in the town. 

Pupils from St Peter’s Primary School planted more than 500 sunflower seeds after a parent suggested the idea of giving away the pots to the community as a gesture of thanks for their support. 

The hope is that most of the flowers will grow in time for the summer, making Budleigh a ‘town full of sunflowers’. 

The school’s Parent Teacher Associated thanked local business Budleigh Garden Supplies who donated all of the pots and provided the compost. 

A spokesman for the PTA said: “Pete and Grant were quick to offer their help and we were eager to support their business by buying compost there.” 

The school hopes those people who have received flower pots on their doorstep will enjoy growing it as a ‘symbol of positive times’ ahead. 
 

