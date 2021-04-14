School’s bid to turn Budleigh into ‘town of sunflowers’

Published: 12:00 PM April 14, 2021

Children in Budleigh Salterton have been planting hundreds of sunflowers to give away to people in the town.

Pupils from St Peter’s Primary School planted more than 500 sunflower seeds after a parent suggested the idea of giving away the pots to the community as a gesture of thanks for their support.

The hope is that most of the flowers will grow in time for the summer, making Budleigh a ‘town full of sunflowers’.

The school’s Parent Teacher Associated thanked local business Budleigh Garden Supplies who donated all of the pots and provided the compost.

A spokesman for the PTA said: “Pete and Grant were quick to offer their help and we were eager to support their business by buying compost there.”

The school hopes those people who have received flower pots on their doorstep will enjoy growing it as a ‘symbol of positive times’ ahead.

