Children enjoy summer events at St Peter's Primary

The Platinum Jubilee, Gala Week and several sports events have made for a busy start to the summer term for St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh.

The school celebrated the Jubilee on the Friday before half term, May 27. The children came to school dressed in red, white and blue, or as kings and queens. In their lessons they learned about the Royal Family and the history of the monarchy. At lunchtime the school laid tables across the playground in the style of a street party and everyone ate together.

St Peter's School's Jubilee 'street party' in the playground - Credit: St Peter's School

Several events were organised by the school’s PTA during Gala Week, including ‘Nutty Noah’, the Fete on the Green, a cycling competition and the ‘Crazy Big Gameshow’. The school has thanked everyone involved in arranging these.

In sport, the Year 6 football team have played against different schools in the area every Friday, and doing well – particularly when they beat Lymptone 9-4. Groups of pupils have also attended sporting events at Exmouth Community College.

Pupils at St Peter's School, Budleigh - Credit: St Peter's School

The warmer weather has also enabled the children to take part in forest school sessions. Headteacher Steve Hitchcock said: “Children have been practising whittling and drilling and enjoying some hot chocolate around the fire on the cooler days! We are so fortunate to be able to run the forest school. Pupils have really enjoyed being outside, being creative, working together and solving problems.”

The pupils still have plenty to look forward to before the end of term. The school’s Summer Fayre takes place on July 9. Pupils in Year 4 and Year 6 also have residential trips to look forward to. The Year 4 children from Beech and Chestnut class will spend three days at Escot, which offers yurt camping, bushcraft/forest experiences and a ‘living history’ programme based on the Anglo Saxons.

The Year 6 leavers will spend four days in London, visiting the Sky Garden, Natural History Museum, Imperial War Museum, Science Museum, Wonderlab, Houses of Parliament, and Downing Street, as well as having a walking tour of central London. They will take part in a workshop at Pineapple Dance studios and watch Frozen the musical.



