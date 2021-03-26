Fundraising appeal for St Peter’s swimming pool maintenance

Published: 5:00 PM March 26, 2021

A fundraising appeal has been issued by St Peter’s Primary School in a bid to pay for ‘much-needed’ repairs to its swimming pool.

The school has not been able to rent the pool out this year, due to the pandemic, and the cost of ‘constant’ maintenance means there is a ‘big bill’ to pay.

A total of £2,500 is needed to replace the swimming pool cover and the mechanism used to wind it ‘is on its last legs’.

Headteacher Steve Hitchcock said: “We are so incredibly lucky to be one of the only primary schools still to have its own swimming pool.

“We are able to provide all of the children in every year group at least two terms of swimming per year - which is invaluable.”

Anyone wanted to donated, should visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/StPetersSchoolBudleighPool.

Alternatively, people can email head@sps1.org.uk or ring 01395 443167