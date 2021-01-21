Published: 3:00 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM January 21, 2021

Some of the lucky St Peter's pupils who have access to laptops - Credit: Steve Hitchcock

The headteacher of St Peter’s Primary School said he has been ‘blown away’ by the response to a fundraising campaign to fund computers for pupils being home schooled.

Since launching the appeal for £6,800 – enough to pay for 20 Chromebooks – the Budleigh Salterton primary school has received £4,500.

The school has around 30 Chromebooks in ‘lockdown’ school, but 100 pupils to support while they learn from home.

Steve Hitchcock, headteacher at St Peter’s, said: “I have been blown away - the generosity of the community has made this really tough time easier to swallow.

“I want to say the biggest thank you for all donations so far - they will make a real difference.”

When the national lockdown was launched, pupils who are not vulnerable or from families of key workers were forced to learn from home but many families do not have access to computers or the money to buy them.

Mr Hitchcock added: “We've received second hand devices which have also been so helpful. It's been heart-breaking to know the difficulties that families have been under to provide home learning, so getting technology to our families is just amazing.

“All of our work is set online (on ‘Google Classrooms’). Accessing this is imperative to ensure a good level of education can continue through these terrible times.

“During the last lockdown we loaned lots of our Chromebooks out. We have less to distribute this time. We have asked for pupils to bring in laptops from home.

“We do print out learning for those that can’t access the internet, but it is not as effective – and we have many months of home learning to get through.”

The Government is allocating laptops to help schools but St Peter’s is being given between two and four laptops which are not due to be order for several weeks.

Shortly before the appeal was launched, Budleigh Baptist Church and the library were able to get support from their members to donate money and computers.

Mr Hitchcock thanked Julia Henly or the baptist church and Laura Kilmington from Budleigh Library for spreading word of the campaign.