Primary school plays first football match since before pandemic

The St Peter's Year 6 football team, with Gary Martin who sponsored their new kit. - Credit: St Peter's Primary School

A team effort enabled St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton to host its first football match since before the pandemic.

The Year Six team took on Woodbury Primary on Thursday, February 10.

The team were trained by parent coaches Andy Bush and Laura Hill. They stepped out in new football shirts sponsored by parent Gary Martin, on a pitch marked out by Terry Williams from Budleigh Salterton FC.

They lost 3-1, but school administrator Nadine Ebsworth said: “They did fantastically well for what was, for many, their first ever game.

The St Peter’s team was captained by Isla Jones, and their goal was scored by Joel Martin in the second half. Stand-out performances were from Lucas Hill and goalie Harrison Pratt; Nadine said: “Harrison, in goal, produced one the finest games between the sticks that has been seen at Moor Lane.

“It was an entertaining game, and well supported by parents and friends.”

This week St Peter’s will play Marpool Primary.