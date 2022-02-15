News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Primary school plays first football match since before pandemic

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2022
The St Peter's Year 6 football team, with Gary Martin who sponsored their new kit.

The St Peter's Year 6 football team, with Gary Martin who sponsored their new kit. - Credit: St Peter's Primary School

A team effort enabled St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton to host its first football match since before the pandemic. 

The Year Six team took on Woodbury Primary on Thursday, February 10. 

The team were trained by parent coaches Andy Bush and Laura Hill. They stepped out in new football shirts sponsored by parent Gary Martin, on a pitch marked out by Terry Williams from Budleigh Salterton FC. 

They lost 3-1, but school administrator Nadine Ebsworth said: “They did fantastically well for what was, for many, their first ever game.

The St Peter’s team was captained by Isla Jones, and their goal was scored by Joel Martin in the second half. Stand-out performances were from Lucas Hill and goalie Harrison Pratt; Nadine said: “Harrison, in goal, produced one the finest games between the sticks that has been seen at Moor Lane.  

“It was an entertaining game, and well supported by parents and friends.” 

This week St Peter’s will play Marpool Primary. 

Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV (1)

'I don't blame you': Court told of Exmouth stabbing victim's last words...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Clinton Devon Estates, Harpford Phase 2 Unit opening at Liverton Business Park. L-R Eugene Evans (LE

Exmouth business park expansion officially opened

Paul Jones

person
Trees cut down at development site near Exmouth

Opinion

'We don't need 'unaffordable' housing in Exmouth...'

Sarah Allen environmental campaigner

Author Picture Icon
Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV

Murder trial: Stabbing victim died of single knife wound, court told

Court Reporter

Logo Icon