More students return to Lympstone prep school

St Peter's Preparatory School, Lympstone. Picture: St Peter's Preparatory School Archant

St Peter’s Preparatory School is gearing up for the return of more students following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Pupils from nursery, reception, year one and year six have already returned to the school joining those from key worker families and vulnerable children who remained on site.

Now pupils from years two, three, four, and five will be joining them at St Peter’s.

Headteacher Charlotte Johnstone said: “We are able to give each bubble of pupils their own demarcated play area in our grounds, as well as their own classroom and designated teaching staff.

“We have supplies of personal protective equipment and we have adapted our routines so that children are taken from their parents’ car by their teacher in the morning in a drop-and-go system.”

“It has been delightful to see how happy our pupils are to see their friends and teachers again and I am eternally grateful to the flexibility of the staff in adapting to this ‘new normal.’”