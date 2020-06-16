Advanced search

More students return to Lympstone prep school

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 June 2020

St Peter's Preparatory School, Lympstone. Picture: St Peter's Preparatory School

St Peter's Preparatory School, Lympstone. Picture: St Peter's Preparatory School

Archant

St Peter’s Preparatory School is gearing up for the return of more students following the relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Pupils from nursery, reception, year one and year six have already returned to the school joining those from key worker families and vulnerable children who remained on site.

Now pupils from years two, three, four, and five will be joining them at St Peter’s.

Headteacher Charlotte Johnstone said: “We are able to give each bubble of pupils their own demarcated play area in our grounds, as well as their own classroom and designated teaching staff.

“We have supplies of personal protective equipment and we have adapted our routines so that children are taken from their parents’ car by their teacher in the morning in a drop-and-go system.”

“It has been delightful to see how happy our pupils are to see their friends and teachers again and I am eternally grateful to the flexibility of the staff in adapting to this ‘new normal.’”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions

Madeira bowlers Dave Moody and Danny Doran in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

Budleigh Salterton Library.
Drive 24