Published: 12:45 PM October 5, 2021

A beautiful flower display has been running in St Peter’s Church in Budleigh Salterton.

It tells a poignant story, forming a powerful floral tribute to local resident Janet Parrish.

Janet died a few days after lockdown came into force and so government rules meant that her funeral was limited to 10 people.

So Janet’s husband Chris organised for a truly splendid show to be put on in the church this past week.

At one point there were around 20 flower arrangers in the church, working skilfully on the displays and creating a wonderful tribute to a much-loved member of the community. Janet used to mastermind the flower arrangements, hence the extraordinary turnout to support Chris’s wishes. For the last year her husband has taken on her role. He is about to give up the task, which is another reason for the lavish show.

Members of the community have been able to visit the church and admire the blooms and the colours - and think of Janet at the same time. It has proved to be a fitting tribute to her.

