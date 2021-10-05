News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Floral tributes to much-loved member of the community

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:45 PM October 5, 2021   
Chris Parrish with the flower arrangers in the church

Chris Parrish with the flower arrangers in the church - Credit: Peter Bowler

A beautiful flower display has been running in St Peter’s Church in Budleigh Salterton.
It tells a poignant story, forming a powerful floral tribute to local resident Janet Parrish.
Janet died a few days after lockdown came into force and so government rules meant that her funeral was limited to 10 people.
So Janet’s husband Chris organised for a truly splendid show to be put on in the church this past week. 
At one point there were around 20 flower arrangers in the church, working skilfully on the displays and creating a wonderful tribute to a much-loved member of the community.  Janet used to mastermind the flower arrangements, hence the extraordinary turnout to support Chris’s wishes. For the last year her husband has taken on her role.  He is about to give up the task, which is another reason for the lavish show.
Members of the community have been able to visit the church and admire the blooms and the colours - and think of Janet at the same time. It has proved to be a fitting tribute to her.
 

Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth Holy Trinity Church Parent and Toddler group stalwarts Kay Atkinson and Janine Cunningham

Kay and Janine step down after 27 years running tots' group

Tim Dixon

person
Embargoed to 1800 Thursday August 26 A young boy pulls a suitcase as refugees arrive from Afghanista

Opinion

Town's generosity to refugees is big hearted

Emma Richardson

Author Picture Icon
Harriers on race duty at the Run Exe 5km

Running

Exmouth Harriers heading to the London Marathon

Tim Herbert

person
Devon County Council officer tackle Ash dieback infected trees

Climate Change | Opinion

Ash dieback will dramatically change Devon's landscapes

John Hart

Author Picture Icon