News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Youngsters thriving in outdoor environment

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM April 21, 2021   
Children from St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors

Children from St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

Youngsters at an Exmouth primary school have been taken their lessons out of the classroom and into the wild. 

Each week, children at St Joseph’s Primary School take part in a variety of activities run by a trained teacher in its ‘thriving’ forest school. 

These include using the fruit grown at the school to make fruit crumbles as well as cooking breadsticks and making bread. 

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

Headteacher Nicky Taylor-Bashford said: “Each session ends with marshmallows and hot chocolate around the campfire.  

“The children have also been ingenious this term and rigged up a hands-free system for washing their hands using their foot on a peddle which pulls a rope and tips fresh water out of bottles. 

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

“The children have also been learning bushcraft and life skills such as whittling sticks and some of the children used saws to cut sticks to make insect houses.” 

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

As well as the forest school, the children have also been enjoying using the large, new piece of play equipment in the playground. 

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors

Children at St Joseph's Primary School learning about the outdoors - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School


Most Read

  1. 1 Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
  2. 2 Lympstone relocation for Lawoofs Devon
  3. 3 Budleigh CIC to launch more courses for adults with learning disabilities
  1. 4 Lets welcome visitors back to beautiful area of the world
  2. 5 Booktrack success for Fraya, 10
  3. 6 Lifetime membership for Exmouth in Bloom’s 100th ‘friend’
  4. 7 Work continues on seafront sensory garden
  5. 8 All about the data for Exmouth youth
  6. 9 Sea shantys sound romantic, but are accounts of life on the waves
  7. 10 Exmouth Hospiscare centre gets cash boost from Freemasons
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A plan could be devised on how to best protect the 'jewel of the crown' in Exmouth

Work to begin on plan to protect ‘jewel in Exmouth’s crown’

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

person
A view of the Exe Estuary from Topsham

Topsham events planned after latest stop on lockdown roadmap

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Tim Mock in front of Exmouth RNLI Trent Class 14-12 Forward Birmingham.

Glowing tributes paid to Exmouth RNLI ‘legend’ Tim Mock

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Henry Mock inside the renovated Exmouth Express, which is set to return to the seafront

Next stop Queen’s Drive for Exmouth Miniature Railway!

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon