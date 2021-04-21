Youngsters thriving in outdoor environment
- Credit: St Joseph's Primary School
Youngsters at an Exmouth primary school have been taken their lessons out of the classroom and into the wild.
Each week, children at St Joseph’s Primary School take part in a variety of activities run by a trained teacher in its ‘thriving’ forest school.
These include using the fruit grown at the school to make fruit crumbles as well as cooking breadsticks and making bread.
Headteacher Nicky Taylor-Bashford said: “Each session ends with marshmallows and hot chocolate around the campfire.
“The children have also been ingenious this term and rigged up a hands-free system for washing their hands using their foot on a peddle which pulls a rope and tips fresh water out of bottles.
“The children have also been learning bushcraft and life skills such as whittling sticks and some of the children used saws to cut sticks to make insect houses.”
As well as the forest school, the children have also been enjoying using the large, new piece of play equipment in the playground.
