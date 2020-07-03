St Joseph’s youngsters producing history-themed film after production cancelled

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph's Primary School filming in front of a green screen. Picture: Nicola Taylor-Bashford Archant

After hearing they would not be able to perform their end-of-year production for friends and family, Exmouth youngsters are creating a film instead.

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph’s Primary school have enjoyed learning about different periods in history including the Romans, Egyptians and World War Two and have based their film around them.

In order to do this, they will be using clips from BBC’s Horrible Histories to inspire them.

After initially being ‘disappointed’ that the traditional end-of-year production could not go ahead, the youngsters decided to produce a film.

Headteacher Nicola Taylor-Bashford said they hope the final movie will be ready to show families later this month.

She said: “Children and adults alike have studied different aspects of film, such as different camera shots, angles, editing and voice-overs to help them decide how to best produce an entertaining and hopefully a comical show.”