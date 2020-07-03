Advanced search

St Joseph’s youngsters producing history-themed film after production cancelled

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2020

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph's Primary School filming in front of a green screen. Picture: Nicola Taylor-Bashford

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph's Primary School filming in front of a green screen. Picture: Nicola Taylor-Bashford

Archant

After hearing they would not be able to perform their end-of-year production for friends and family, Exmouth youngsters are creating a film instead.

Year 6 pupils at St Joseph’s Primary school have enjoyed learning about different periods in history including the Romans, Egyptians and World War Two and have based their film around them.

In order to do this, they will be using clips from BBC’s Horrible Histories to inspire them.

After initially being ‘disappointed’ that the traditional end-of-year production could not go ahead, the youngsters decided to produce a film.

READ MORE: Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Headteacher Nicola Taylor-Bashford said they hope the final movie will be ready to show families later this month.

She said: “Children and adults alike have studied different aspects of film, such as different camera shots, angles, editing and voice-overs to help them decide how to best produce an entertaining and hopefully a comical show.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Tribute to ‘meticulous’ pubs as Exmouth’s hospitality sector opens on Super Saturday

Pubs were able to reopen from July 4 in England following an easing of coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Getty

Teresa ‘thrilled’ her barbers reopened with help from mayor and town crier

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein attended the reopening of Enigma Barbers. Picture: Teresa Dean

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Tribute to ‘meticulous’ pubs as Exmouth’s hospitality sector opens on Super Saturday

Pubs were able to reopen from July 4 in England following an easing of coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Getty

Teresa ‘thrilled’ her barbers reopened with help from mayor and town crier

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein attended the reopening of Enigma Barbers. Picture: Teresa Dean

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Running Belles complete socially distanced half marathon

Two of the Exmouth Running Belles that took part in the social-distanced Half Marathon that the club members took on in mid-June. Picture; EXMOUTH RUNNING BELLES

Exmouth Town looking for someone to run an Under-8 team in the 2021/22 season

Exmouth rower completes virtual Mayflower challenge

Craig Chaulk completing the Maylfower challnege from his Exmouth home. Picture: Craig Chaulk

Chamber continuing business support with latest webinar

The Parade Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8244. Picture: Terry Ife

Fairlynch Museum asks for donations whilst doors remain closed

Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre in Budleigh will remained closed for the remaining future. Picture; Fairlynch Museum and Arts Centre