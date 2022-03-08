Primary school holds 'fantastic' day supporting mental health

The team of Mental Health Ambassadors at St Joseph's Primary School - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

Singing, dancing and other group activities helped ‘shine a light’ on mental wellbeing for pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School in Exmouth.

The school has its own Mental Health Ambassadors, trained by the HeadsUP Mental Health Awareness CIC who visit St Joseph’s every Wednesday to support the children.

On Wednesday, February 9, the school held a Mental Health Awareness Day, including a ‘Wake and Shake’ session in the playground.

School administrator Rosie Lapwood said: “It was great to see the children feel happy and excited with balloon challenges, bubbles, whole school dance, singing and in-class challenges.

“We took time this week to think of ways to stay physically and mentally well and learnt how growing together is important.

"Our Time to Talk Group have been looking at Growth Mindset and learning how to cope with challenges.

“The children had a fantastic day. We would like to thank all who donated to our fund to buy new resources to support wellbeing and purchase sensory resources.”