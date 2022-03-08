News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Primary school holds 'fantastic' day supporting mental health

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 8, 2022
The team of Mental Health Ambassadors at St Joseph's Primary School

The team of Mental Health Ambassadors at St Joseph's Primary School - Credit: St Joseph's Primary School

Singing, dancing and other group activities helped ‘shine a light’ on mental wellbeing for pupils at St Joseph’s Primary School in Exmouth. 

The school has its own Mental Health Ambassadors, trained by the HeadsUP Mental Health Awareness CIC who visit St Joseph’s every Wednesday to support the children. 

On Wednesday, February 9, the school held a Mental Health Awareness Day, including a ‘Wake and Shake’ session in the playground. 

School administrator Rosie Lapwood said: “It was great to see the children feel happy and excited with balloon challenges, bubbles, whole school dance, singing and in-class challenges. 

“We took time this week to think of ways to stay physically and mentally well and learnt how growing together is important.

"Our Time to Talk Group have been looking at Growth Mindset and learning how to cope with challenges. 

“The children had a fantastic day. We would like to thank all who donated to our fund to buy new resources to support wellbeing and purchase sensory resources.” 

Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Wayne Messenger, jailed for biting a complete stranger

Exmouth man jailed for unprovoked bite attack

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV (1)

Family of victim reacts to Tanya Hoskin being jailed for 10 years

Paul Jones

person
Travelodge is looking to open in Sidmouth and Exmouth

Travelodge looking to move into Sidmouth and Exmouth

Paul Jones

person
The group on the beach before their freezing naked swim

Swimmers 'go commando' as part of three-part charity challenge

Philippa Davies

person