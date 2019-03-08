Church £22,500 fundraiser after leaky heater condemned

St John the Evangelist Church, Exmouth. Picture: St John the Evangelist Church Archant

An Exmouth church is facing a race against time to raise funds to repair a condemned heater ahead of the winter.

This summer, St John the Evangelist Church was told the heaters had to be isolated as they were all in a dangerous state.

The flue was allowing carbon monoxide into the church meaning £22,500 is now needed to repair it before the colder winter months when the heaters would be used.

A spokesman for the church said: "During the winter months it is essential to heat the church as it gets so cold due to the building having single glazed windows and solid walls.

"The only good news is that these defects were identified during the summer months."

Over the last decade the church has had part of its roof replaced, new lighting installed and been decorated.

A gift day has been organised for Saturday, September 28, at the Withycombe Village Road church for those who may want to contribute to the fundraising effort.