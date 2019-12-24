Advanced search

Young first aiders in awards celebration

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 December 2019

The Exmouth Badgers celebrate! Exmouth badger sett and leaders. Picture: Simon Lee

Young first aiders in Exmouth are celebrating after a 'highly successful' 2019.

New Badgers enrolled.. Picture: Simon LeeNew Badgers enrolled.. Picture: Simon Lee

More than 30 children from the Exmouth St John's Ambulance badger's unit were presented with achievement certificates.

Among the awards handed out were the Active Badger, the All About Me Badger and First Aider Badger. There were also five cups and shields for various outstanding contributions.

Six new badgers were also enrolled to the unit.

Simon Lee, unit leader, praised the badgers' efforts.

Badgers showing off some of their certificates. Picture: Simon LeeBadgers showing off some of their certificates. Picture: Simon Lee

He said: "It has been a fantastic year for our Badgers and we have been very busy making sure all our young people met their full potential.

"We are a growing unit with six new badgers enrolled tonight and many others gaining their next stage award.

"We are looking forward to continuing this success next year."

The group teaches those between the age of seven and 10 years old first aid skills.

Those interested in joining the waiting list for the next intake of badgers' should contact Simon.Lee@sja.org.uk

