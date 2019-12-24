Young first aiders in awards celebration
PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 December 2019
Young first aiders in Exmouth are celebrating after a 'highly successful' 2019.
More than 30 children from the Exmouth St John's Ambulance badger's unit were presented with achievement certificates.
Among the awards handed out were the Active Badger, the All About Me Badger and First Aider Badger. There were also five cups and shields for various outstanding contributions.
Six new badgers were also enrolled to the unit.
Simon Lee, unit leader, praised the badgers' efforts.
He said: "It has been a fantastic year for our Badgers and we have been very busy making sure all our young people met their full potential.
"We are a growing unit with six new badgers enrolled tonight and many others gaining their next stage award.
"We are looking forward to continuing this success next year."
The group teaches those between the age of seven and 10 years old first aid skills.
Those interested in joining the waiting list for the next intake of badgers' should contact Simon.Lee@sja.org.uk
