Plans to demolish two Exmouth town centre pubs and a children’s play area for flats given go ahead

The Bank, Number 9, and Sam's Funhouse could all be demolished to make way for 31 flats. Picture: Google Archant

An application seeking to demolish two pubs and a children’s play area to make way for new flats in the heart of Exmouth has been granted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initially, planning officers at East Devon District Council recommended refusal for the application to build 34 homes on the site in St Andrew’s Road, as a registered provider had not been found for 12 affordable homes on the site.

However, members of the council’s planning committee approved the application at its meeting on Wednesday (July 22) subject to the Section 106 agreement being provided, which sets out a requirement for an affordable housing provider to be found.

The Bank and Number 9 bars now look set to be demolished, as well as Sam’s Funhouse, to make way for commercial units on the ground floor and residential flats above them.

The existing Hive youth centre in Imperial Road will also be redeveloped and a new facility provided.

READ MORE: Have your say over community college’s £13.2m school building plans

At the meeting on Wednesday, EDDC development manager Chris Rose told councillors the application had been recommended for refusal as a registered provider for the affordable homes could not be found.

Officers also had concerns over the development being located in a high-risk flood zone.

However, Malcolm Gigg, agent for the application, said providers were reluctant to commit without seeing a Section 106 agreement, which mitigates the impact of the development on the community and infrastructure.

Councillors unanimously agreed to approve the application subject to the Section 106 agreement being made.

Exmouth Town ward councillor Olly Davey said: “There is a lot of multiple-occupancy housing in that part of town and some of it strikes me as a low standard.”

Cllr Joe Whibley said: “The buildings need to go because they don’t look great – they don’t work together and are not a pleasant view and if not this development then what?”

Cllr Philip Skinner said: “To me, it looks like this is going to be really workable.”

Cllr Geoff Pook added: “It’s obvious to say that this site is causing some concern in Exmouth and needs to be improved.”