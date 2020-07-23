Poll

34-flat plan for St Andrew’s Road divides opinion in Exmouth

The Bank, Number 9 and Sam's Funhouse are set to be demolished after planning permission for 34 flats was granted. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

The approval of plans to demolish two pubs and a children’s play area in the heart of Exmouth have been met with a mixed response.

Journal readers have taken to social media to express their thoughts on approval being granted for 34 new homes – 12 of which will be affordable – to be built in St Andrew’s Road.

The Bank and Number 9 pubs will be demolished in the process as will Sam’s Funhouse children’s indoor play area. The Hive youth centre will be redeveloped with a new facility for youngsters built in its place.

Some 27 car parking spaces will also be created as well as ground floor units for restaurant, café and office use.

While some have welcomed East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) decision to approve the planning application, subject to a Section 106 agreement being in place, others have raised concerns over the loss of the sites existing uses.

Posting on Facebook, one reader said: “This is nothing but positive and a very good move by EDDC...it creates homes, jobs, and will lift the area.

“The pubs and play area will be missed but the way people socialise is changing and has been for years.”

Another resident, who also welcomed the decision, added: “All I see about housing on community pages is the lack of it.

“Here we have 12 affordable homes - yes I agree they will be above average affordable price but look at where we live - our very location drives the value.”

Others congratulated the owner of buildings for securing the planning permission.

Another reader said that while more affordable housing is good, there will be ‘nothing left’ of the town soon.

She said: “This town is on its knees, and when every building, old or new becomes housing, what does this town have to offer, for the younger generation?”

The approval was labelled a ‘significant change’ to Exmouth’s nightlife scene by one reader.

Some parents called the loss of Sam’s Funhouse ‘sad’ while others said they had ‘many a happy time’ watching televised sports in Number 9.

Another reader said the building is ‘very old’ having been used as a nightclub, bowling alley and cinema in the past.