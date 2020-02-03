Advanced search

Apartments mooted for St Andrew's Road site reduced from 35 to 31

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 03 February 2020

The site for 35 new apartments to be built. Picture: Google

Amended plans for the demolition of two pubs and a childrens' play area will see the amount of flats created reduced.

If given the go ahead, the number of apartments created on the site in St Andrew's Road will now be 31.

Stag Inns submitted an application last summer to demolish the existing Number 9 and The Bank pubs as well as Sam's Funhouse to create 35 apartments on the upper floor.

On the ground floor there will be a café/bar and a restaurant.

The Hive youth centre will also be redeveloped.

The revised plans also include changes to the design and materials, amended statements and an additional tree survey and a comparative street scene drawing.

Exmouth Town Council's planning committee, which opposed the original application, is set to discuss the amendments at its meeting on Monday (February 3) night.

The district council will make the final decision.

