Celebrate the end of winter with a day of entertainment and special offers in Topsham - Spring Forward Saturday

Singer-songwriter Sadie Horler. Picture: Courtesy of artist Picture: Courtesy of artist

There will be live music around the town, a mini Spring Fair, and plenty of one-day discounts and prizes on offer from local shops, cafes and restaurants

The a cappella group Tess & the d'Urbervilles. Picture: Courtesy of artists The a cappella group Tess & the d'Urbervilles. Picture: Courtesy of artists

Topsham will be celebrating the end of winter with Spring Forward Saturday on March 30.

Just before the clocks go forward to welcome warmer days, in the early hours of March 31, the town will be buzzing with a fair-like atmosphere.

There will be live music around the town, and most shops, cafés and restaurants are taking part, with one-day-only discounts, lucky dips and prize draws.

Among the performers are the acclaimed local singer-songwriter Sadie Horler, jazz duo Charlie Lowe and Peter Whittle, the 50s-style close-harmony trio The Liberty Sisters, and the a cappella group Tess & The d’Urbervilles, as well as members of the Topsham Folk Club.

Rock ‘n’ roll dancing from the Lindy Hoppers dance group will also help the day go with a swing.

The event is in its second year and has been organised by Love Topsham, the not-for-profit community group set up to promote the town.

Lily Neal of The Topsham Bookshop and core member of Love Topsham said:

“Many people of Topsham, including local businesses, have a tremendous passion for Topsham and its independent spirit. We are very excited about the day, and of course the opportunity to tell more people about the recently launched Love Topsham Card, our new scheme that encourages people to shop locally and support the independents.

“Last year’s Spring Forward Saturday was a success – despite the drizzle – and whatever the weather we can be sure the sense of community will shine through. The response from local businesses has been tremendous and we’ve seen even more offers and ideas this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a good mix of visitors and locals, to showcase our wonderful historic town and the personalities that make it such a unique and magical place to be.”

The special events include a mini Spring Fair outside Matthews Hall; extended opening hours for the Matthews Hall market, and a pop-up gallery at Clyst House.

The day also coincides with the first day of the 2019 season for Topsham Museum, which will be welcoming visitors from 2pm until 5pm with free teas and coffees.

For more information about Spring Forward Saturday and the Love Topsham card, visit LoveTopsham.co.uk or contact the Love Topsham team on 07967 376724.