Big spring clean cancelled due to coronavirus

Volunteers ready for the spring clean, which has since been postponed. Picture: Roger Gibson Archant

A big spring clean event aimed at sprucing up Exmouth’s town centre has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liz Oram, a member of the Exmouth Town Council Town Team, confirmed that the event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 28, will now not take place.

The event, which was being coordinated by the town team and East Devon District Council’s Streetscene, was set to see a band of volunteers meet in The Strand and spend two hours giving the town centre a spring clean.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Government has advised that people should avoid mass gatherings.

Organisers are hoping to reschedule the event for a later date.

Liz Oram said: “The town centre will need all our support when we all come through this and we will be there for them in force.”

Organisers thanked all the volunteers who had put their names down for the event.