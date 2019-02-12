Advanced search

Danny ‘overwhelmed’ when Sporty Stars won Exmouth Business Award

PUBLISHED: 15:06 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 27 February 2019

Danny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000729. Picture: Terry Ife

Danny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000729. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The winner of last year’s Exmouth business award for Best Tourism Or Leisure experience of 2018 has called it ‘overwhelming’.

Danny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000727. Picture: Terry IfeDanny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000727. Picture: Terry Ife

Danny Lewis, of Sporty Stars, has been speaking to the Journal ahead of this year’s awards being held in May.

Last year, his company walked away with the best tourism/leisure experience award.

He said: “It was extremely overwhelming to win this award.

“People of Exmouth have always been so supportive of our business, which we are very grateful for.

Danny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000724. Picture: Terry IfeDanny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000724. Picture: Terry Ife

“Coming out on top over the other businesses in our category was a credit to our staff for all their hard work and dedication in delivering parties, holiday camps and various other activities and services.”

Nominations for this year’s awards are open and people have until 6pm on Friday, April 19, to put a business forward via www.exmouthchamber.co.uk. The awards ceremony will take place at Woodbury Park on May 17.

Most Read

Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on woman’s doorstep - police appeal

Police

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Recycling centre in five-day closure for resurfacing works

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

