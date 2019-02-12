Danny ‘overwhelmed’ when Sporty Stars won Exmouth Business Award

Danny Lewis of Sporty Stars with his Exmouth business award. Ref exe 08 19TI 1000729. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The winner of last year’s Exmouth business award for Best Tourism Or Leisure experience of 2018 has called it ‘overwhelming’.

Danny Lewis, of Sporty Stars, has been speaking to the Journal ahead of this year’s awards being held in May.

Last year, his company walked away with the best tourism/leisure experience award.

He said: “It was extremely overwhelming to win this award.

“People of Exmouth have always been so supportive of our business, which we are very grateful for.

“Coming out on top over the other businesses in our category was a credit to our staff for all their hard work and dedication in delivering parties, holiday camps and various other activities and services.”

Nominations for this year’s awards are open and people have until 6pm on Friday, April 19, to put a business forward via www.exmouthchamber.co.uk. The awards ceremony will take place at Woodbury Park on May 17.